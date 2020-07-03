ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — The Cardinals held their first official workout of 'Summer Camp' at Busch Stadium on Friday as the team prepares for the 2020 MLB season.
By all accounts, the workout was a positive piece of progress as the Cardinals work toward kicking off the regular season slate later this month. Manager Mike Shildt said he was pleased with the state of his club after a lengthy layoff between official team activities.
"I've been really pleased," Shildt said. "Part of the function of today's schedule was being able to meet guys where they are and identify where they are... I peeled back and just wanted to watch and pay attention, just physically how guys were reacting. We've had a lot of conversations with our players and I felt like our players were really honest about where they were. We stressed this morning in the meetings that, you know, listen, it's okay if you feel like you are a little bit behind--whether it's off the mound or seeing live pitching or getting ground balls-- it's not an indictment that you didn't work hard in this break. It's just a reflection that you were just in an area that was more limiting, either in your accessibility to get out or your ability to actually function in a baseball setting with the environment that was around you.
"I felt really comfortable about where guys were physically and emotionally."
When he spoke with the media Friday afternoon, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak did not have details on the exact attendance at Cardinals camp Friday, but most of the team's players could be seen engaging in batting practice, fielding drills and bullpen sessions throughout the workout on the field at Busch Stadium. One player known not to have been present at camp Friday was reliever Giovanny Gallegos. Mozeliak cited "travel issues" as the reason for Gallegos' absence Friday, and said he did not have specific details on when Gallegos would join the festivities at Busch Stadium.
Shildt mentioned a handful of other players that were absent Friday after they traveled to St. Louis as part of an MLB charter from Latin America. Per Shildt, that charter arrived late Wednesday and the players on it took their COVID-19 tests Thursday morning. Shildt expected those results would arrive some time later Friday, potentially clearing those players to participate in camp in the coming days.
During Friday's session, Jack Flaherty threw live batting practice to some of his Cardinals teammates, including Paul Goldschmidt and Dexter Fowler. Flaherty rotated with left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber, taking turns facing hitters in order to simulate the up-and-down nature of a regular season start. In one live batting practice at-bat against Flaherty, Goldschmidt rifled what probably would have been a base hit up the middle had fielders been in place—then again, that depends on whether the defense would have employed the shift, doesn't it?
Good battle between Flaherty and Paul Goldschmidt. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/cpHgxvs3qL— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) July 3, 2020
The Cardinals players that were made available to the media Friday via Zoom were Goldschmidt and Miles Mikolas, the latter of which expects to be ready to go for the start of the season following forearm soreness that plagued him earlier this spring.
While expressing confidence in the COVID-19-related precautions in place by the Cardinals and MLB, both Goldschmidt and Mikolas also noted the importance of everybody adhering to the protocols in order for the team to enjoy a healthy and successful season.
"Make no mistake, if someone gets (COVID-19), it could be a serious health issue and it could be serious for the team," Mikolas said.
John Mozeliak has confirmed one positive test among Cardinals employees, but declined to discuss any personal details regarding the individual's status as a player, coach or member of the front office.
The players understand there a risks involved in an MLB season in the coronavirus era, but for the Cardinals who spoke via Zoom conference on Friday, there was little doubt about their willingness and readiness to rejoin their teammates and get the season back underway this week. Though some other MLB clubs have already seen players opt out of participating in the 2020 season, the Cardinals have not had any players do so as of yet.
"It wasn't really a thought," Goldschmidt said of his decision to play this season despite the risks associated. "I feel pretty confident in the setup that the Players' Association, MLB and the Cardinals have come up with. I mean, I wanted to play baseball, so.
"We'll take every precaution, you know, that we can. But there's going to be risks whether you're playing baseball or not playing baseball, or whatever it's going to be. So for me personally, I just wanted to play."
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.