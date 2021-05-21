ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the “most hated” teams in Major League Baseball, according to betonline.ag.
The website created the map showing which teams are hated across the country using geotagged Twitter data over the last month. The data included tracking tweets, hashtags and direct keyword phrases about the most disliked team in each state. Over 90,000 tweets were tracked.
While the Yankees, Dodgers and Astros topped the list with being hated in the most states, the Cardinals were hated in six states. The map showed the Cubs are the most hated team in Missouri and the Cardinals are the most hated in Illinois.
