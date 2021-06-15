ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals will be hosting another COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Busch Stadium, the team announced Tuesday.

The clinic will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22 inside the Cardinals Club. The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered. Everyone vaccinated will receive two free tickets to a 2021 home game. Free parking will be offered at the Starr Lot, which is across from Gate 2.

Cardinals return to full capacity at Busch Stadium Busch Stadium will be at full capacity for the rest of 2021 Cardinals games beginning on June 14.

Vaccine recipients are asked to register ahead of time online, which can be done by clicking here. Everyone must enter through Gate 2. Anyone younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

The team previously held a vaccine clinic in May and say more than 700 people were vaccinated at that event.