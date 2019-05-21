ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) -- Six is a serious number, according to the Redbirds.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced that fans can purchase tickets for just $6 for their upcoming three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on June 4 - 6.
Tickets are limited to eight per customer and the specially-priced tickets will be available while supplies last.
For more information on tickets, click here.
