ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch are partnering up to offer fans special discounted tickets.
Fans can purchase tickets for just $5 for the upcoming series against the Miami Marlins, which is taking place from June 17-20. These tickets will only be available while supplies last, with tickets limited to eight per customer.
To purchase tickets, or for more information, click here.
