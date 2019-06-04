Carpenter DeJong

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong (12) celebrate after scoring on a three-run double by Marcell Ozuna during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch are partnering up to offer fans special discounted tickets.

Fans can purchase tickets for just $5 for the upcoming series against the Miami Marlins, which is taking place from June 17-20. These tickets will only be available while supplies last, with tickets limited to eight per customer.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, click here

 

