(KMOV.com) — The St. Louis Cardinals announced Tuesday night that they have non-tendered utility man Jose Rondon. The team shared the news via Twitter, with the implication being all other players on the roster were tendered contract offers ahead of Tuesday evening’s deadline.
The Cardinals approached the deadline with seven arbitration-eligible players for 2022. Jack Flaherty, Harrison Bader, Alex Reyes, and Jordan Hicks are all entering their second year of arbitration eligibility. Dakota Hudson, Tyler O’Neill and Giovanny Gallegos are eligible for the first time. The Cardinals extended contract offers to each of the seven arb eligible players.
Rondon chipped in as a reserve player for the 2021 Cardinals. He knocked three home runs and three doubles in 90 plate appearances to accompany a .263/.322/.413 batting line. The 27-year-old’s positional versatility provided the Cardinals flexibility off the bench during the latter portion of the season. Though he wasn’t arbitration eligible, he was out of options and didn’t appear to have a future with the club. St. Louis seems to believe it has other options coming down the pipeline with the potential to fill Rondon’s role more capably.
Juan Yepez, who was added to the Cardinals’ Wild Card Game roster in October, continued his torrid 2021 campaign with a tremendous Arizona Fall League, hammering seven home runs with a whopping 26 RBIs in 103 plate appearances in the prospect-laden developmental league this autumn. Coupling that effort with the strong numbers he posted between Springfield and Memphis last season, Yepez is a bench candidate to keep an eye on heading into spring training. Though his defensive profile isn’t necessarily apples-to-apples with Rondon, Yepez does have the ability to move around the diamond a bit. He also projects to provide a more impactful threat at the plate for the St. Louis roster.
Yepez’s fellow AFL All-Star Brendan Donovan is another name who has risen up the organization’s top prospects list over the past year, and could challenge for an MLB roster spot as early as the 2022 season. Donovan elevated from High-A Peoria to Double-A Springfeld to Triple-A Memphis this past season, improving his OPS at each stop along the way before lighting up the Arizona Fall League with a .941 OPS to plant himself firmly on the prospect radar. Donovan saw time virtually everywhere on the diamond in 2021; his potential as an MLB utility player is crystalizing, and the Cardinals could give him a genuine look in spring training.
Donovan was added to the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 deadline, another signal that the Cardinals consider him a relevant player to their future. Though he feels more like the type to be a candidate for a mid-season promotion if he passes the eye test against the big-leaguers in spring, Donovan is certainly on the radar as the Cardinals’ bench situation works itself out leading into a new year.
