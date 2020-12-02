(KMOV.com) — On the deadline to tender contracts for 2021 to arbitration-eligible players Wednesday, the Cardinals did so for the majority of their eligible players.
John Brebbia and Rangel Ravelo were the exceptions, with both becoming free agents as of Wednesday evening.
In a role off the bench, Ravelo didn't make much of an impact for St. Louis in 2020, batting just .171 with minimal power production. The more excruciating decision likely came with regard to Brebbia.
John Brebbia missed the 2020 season due to Tommy John surgery, but he was a glue-guy in the St. Louis bullpen the previous year, his 66 relief appearances tying for second-most on the club. Brebbia's elbow discomfort began in the spring, a process that ended in a surgical repair in early June. Brebbia's timeline to contribute in 2021 is uncertain in this stage as he continues to progress in his rehab. In a COVID-19 environment under which the Cardinals are concerned about revenues for the upcoming season, the team declined to invest guaranteed dollars in Brebbia without knowing whether he would be able to contribute. It's a move that would have been hard to imagine in a non-pandemic universe.
Jordan Hicks also missed the 2020 season following Tommy John surgery and an uncertain environment for those with pre-existing health conditions. Hicks, a Type 1 diabetic, opted out of the season before it was determined whether his rehab from surgery would have progresses enough to allow for his participation. Barring an unforeseen setback, though, he should be ready for the 2021 season, and was tendered a contract by the Cardinals.
Decisions to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players Jack Flaherty and Harrison Bader required little consideration. Flaherty is the club's brightest young star in the starting rotation. Bader shines defensively in center field and, despite inconsistencies, was one of the team's more productive outfielders offensively this season. With the current climate around the game, the Cardinals' decisions with regard to their arbitration eligible relievers were less predictable.
Alex Reyes and John Gant both participated in the 2020 season, and performed quite well in their opportunities. Though there was some question whether the duo would receive tenders, it would have signaled an alarming degree of penny-pinching for the Cardinals to have jettisoned either of them.
The Cardinals 40-man roster now stands at 37. At the end of a day on which the list of names departing the organization this winter grows longer, the attention should begin to shift as to whether the team makes any notable additions to replace them.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.