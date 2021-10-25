ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals have named bench coach Oliver Marmol as the team’s new manager.
The news was first reported by Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic Sunday night. Marmol, 35, was named a bench coach in 2019 and was seen by many as the leading candidate for the job.
Marmol is the team's 51st manager. He spent three years as the Cardinals bench coach before the Cardinals announced him as manager. He was drafted by the Cardinals as a player in 2007 and managed in the Cardinals farm system from 2012 to 2016.
The announcement came as no surprise as Marmol was seen as a frontrunner for the position after the organization fired Mike Shildt.
"Like many of you, I did not think we would be introducing a new manager for the 2022 season," Mozeliak said during a Zoom press conference. "But here we are."
Marmol emphasized how important the Cardinals organization is to him.
"It's one thing to manage," Marmol said during the press conference. "It's another thing to manage for one of the most historic organizations not only in all of baseball but in all of sports."
Marmol, 35, is the youngest Cardinals skipper since Marty Marion started managing the team at age 34 in 1951.
It’s officialOliver “Oli”Marmol is the 51st manager of the @Cardinals #STLFly @KMOV pic.twitter.com/FEg4oC7PU9— Brooke Grimsley (@BrookeGrimsley) October 25, 2021
