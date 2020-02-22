JUPITER, Fla. — Before Cardinals manager Mike Shildt concluded his pre-game media session ahead of Game One of the Grapefruit League season Saturday, he had a bit of news to deliver.
"Our starter today will be our opening day starter, Jack Flaherty," Shildt said.
One reporter spoke up with a follow-up question: "Why?"
Shildt had just one word before walking away.
"Really?"
Good point, Shildty. The decision needs little explanation—just look at Flaherty's breakout 2019 season.
Flaherty shined a year ago, particularly over the second half of the season. He logged 106.1 innings over his final 16 starts. In that stretch beginning July 7, Flaherty surrendered 11 earned runs and a .139 opponents' batting average with a 0.93 ERA.
Those are Bob Gibson numbers, folks.
His full-season stats were nothing to sneeze at, either: 2.75 ERA and 231 strikeouts in 196.1 innings. Flaherty finished fourth in the NL Cy Young Award voting and seems primed for another run at some hardware in 2020.
Provided Flaherty navigates the spring with his health intact, he will become the third different opening day starter in three years for the Cardinals when he takes the ball on March 26 in Cincinnati. Miles Mikolas got the nod a year ago, with Carlos Martinez preceding him in 2018.
Flaherty will start Saturday for the Cardinals in their first spring training game of the season. The Cardinals play the Mets at Roger Dean Stadium. Shildt said Flaherty is scheduled to pitch two innings with an expected pitch count around 35 pitches.
Here's the Cardinals lineup for Saturday:
Happy baseball, Cardinals fans. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/0qz3j3KCwc— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 22, 2020
