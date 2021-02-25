FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the second inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers in St. Louis. Flaherty and Atlanta pitcher Mike Soroka won their salary arbitration cases on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, and Tampa Bay reliever Ryan Yarbrough lost. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)