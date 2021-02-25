JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV.com) — In a move that should have been a surprise to few, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt announced that Jack Flaherty would be the team’s Opening Day starter this season, making it two straight season-opening starts for the 25-year-old right-hander. St. Louis faces the Cincinnati Reds on April 1 at Great American Ballpark.
Shildt made the announcement Thursday just after revealing that Flaherty would also take the ball first in the Cardinals rotation when the team opens Grapefruit League play in Florida against the Nationals on Sunday. Though Flaherty endured a turbulent 2020 campaign amid the COVID stoppages that plagued the Cardinals last summer, Shildt believed he remained the obvious choice to serve as the first starting pitcher of the 2021 season.
“There is competition in our starting rotation, as we know,” Shildt said. “That competition includes the number one starter position. But Jack has more than earned that opportunity. He's in a really good place and he's excited about it. It's a nice accomplishment, again, for Jack. So you want to congratulate him on that and we're looking forward to him going out there, not only this Sunday, but our opening day.”
Flaherty made his first Opening Day start last year, but had a difficult stretch to follow. Though his performance wasn’t too far out of line with a typical Flaherty effort—scrub that one horrid night in Milwaukee from his 2020 ledger, and his ERA for the season would have been 3.12 instead of 4.91—the experience was undeniably grueling.
After starting on July 24, he didn’t take the mound again until August 19, an outing for which he lasted only 1.2 innings. The Cardinals took an especially cautious approach with his health, delaying his return to the rotation following the team’s COVID outbreak shutdown, and then limiting his pitches for several outings thereafter. By September, the team believed Flaherty was built up enough to withstand more rigorous outings, but inconsistency in that final month cast a shadow over Flaherty’s season.
“I thought last year was an unusual year for a lot of people,” Shildt said. “Jack's body of work and what he's been able to do allows us to rightfully award him the opportunity to be our number one guy coming out of the gate. I do think Jack pitched well (last year). He also was in a Game 3 elimination game in the playoffs; we had our guy going in a pivotal game going there.
“Jack was as compromised as almost any pitcher based on just the work stoppages and how we wanted to take care of him and build him back up,” Shildt continued. “So we evaluated last year, but relative to how it boded for Jack this year, it was an evaluation that we appreciated how he went about it. He grew from it, and now he's got an opportunity to move forward. He's our guy, starting over today.
Through no fault of his own, Flaherty had a limited opportunity to make an impact. His discerning mindset about the circumstances of 2020, though, has him positioned to influence the Cardinals’ successes in a new season.
“It was a smart move,” Flaherty said this week about the careful manner in which he was handled last summer. “I mean, it was a smart thing to do from a long-term perspective. I pitched game one and then didn't throw in a game again for a month. It wasn’t due to injury, it wasn’t due to COVID, but it may as well have been. I mean, we were basically shut down on and off for 15 days or so. It would have been tough to try to come back, and they handled everybody differently. They let Waino go out there and do his thing, which was a smart thing to do. But for me, I appreciated being handled that way.
“It was weird, it was hard to try to navigate considering it wasn’t due to injury. Nothing was hurting. Nothing was bothering me. But it was a smart move. It was something that was definitely appreciated.”
The degree to which Flaherty can sprint out of the gate when April arrives remains to be seen. Though there were numerous reasons for why it happened, the reality is that Flaherty only threw a total of 46.1 innings last season, postseason included. Considering how the Cardinals approached his health last year, it’s conceivable they would consider a hefty workload for Flaherty this year to be imprudent.
For his part, the fourth-year MLB pitcher plans to prepare for the season at full speed, and let the chips fall where they may.
“I’m not too sure, and that’s going to be a conversation between myself and the team,” Flaherty said about potential limitations on his workload this season. “Ideally, we’d just like to go out there and treat it like a normal year. We’re just going to have to see how things go throughout the season. Every year, every off-season, you prepare to throw 200-plus innings and get out there and make every single start every five days. That’s what the prep work day in, day out has been for—it’s not going to be to miss starts or have shortened starts.”
Flaherty recently won his arbitration hearing over the Cardinals, securing a salary of $3.9 million for the 2021 season, as opposed to the $3 million at which the team had filed ahead of the hearing. The pitcher was active on social media in the wake of the news, posting memes that generated discussion among Cardinals fans as to whether the arbitration process had soured his relationship with the Cardinals.
Though Flaherty expressed this week his general displeasure with the process and the system in place, he clarified that there is no ill will between himself and the team about what took place. With the possibility of free agency down the road following the 2023 season, Flaherty said he simply hasn’t looked that far ahead.
“I don't think anything is inevitable,” Flaherty said of the notion that he would test free agency when opportunity arrives. “That’s saying that things are already determined. I don’t think I’ve looked two years forward. You know me, we stay in the present moment of what’s going on right now. That’s something that’s two years away, so for me to say, ‘Yes, it’s inevitable,’ means that I’ve even looked that far ahead. So, no, not at all. We stay right here, we stay in his moment.”
For Flaherty, the current moment has his eyes fixed on helping the Cardinals win as many games as they can in 2021.
