ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum at Ballpark Village re-opened Monday inside Cardinal Nation. Fans and visitors can return to the museum, which now has enhanced sanitization procedures and and timed-ticket purchasing options for safety.
The museum will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain open through the seventh inning during home night games. A new featured exhibit will also debut, called "2011 Cardinals: What A Team! What A Ride!” covering everything from the team’s magical 2011 season that ended in the dramatic World Series win against the Texas Rangers.
The exhibit features over 50 pieces of memorabilia from the museum’s collection as well as loans from former players and collectors, including St. Louis-native David Freese’s game-worn home jersey from Game 6 of the World Series.
This exhibit will be open to the public through February 2022 and is included with admission to the Cardinals Museum. Fans can purchase Cardinals Museum tickets online at cardinals.com/museum.
Additionally, Cardinals Nation Restaurant & Bar re-opened to the public.
