JUPITER, Fla. -- Cardinals manager Mike Shildt revealed Tuesday morning that this week's setback for starter Miles Mikolas will extend beyond just the couple days that the team had hoped.
Mikolas will receive another PRP injection with hopes that it will alleviate the soreness he is experiencing in his right forearm when throwing a baseball. It's a flexor tendon injury that Mikolas pitched through late in the 2019 season before receiving an initial PRP injection after the Cardinals were eliminated in the NLCS by the Washington Nationals.
The Cardinals had previously expressed a plan to rest Mikolas a couple days before re-evaluating his status. That concept never quite added up considering that Mikolas had stated he only feels the soreness when throwing a baseball--which he hasn't done since the initial alarm was sounded with the 31-year-old pitcher skipping his throw day Saturday.
"We just realize it's necessary and gives us a better chance to be able to get him off to a healthy start and get what he's dealing with behind him," Shildt said.
Shildt indicated Mikolas would likely receive the injection Tuesday and will not throw a baseball for the next three to four weeks. What follows that period of rest would be a ramp-up period that would essentially put Mikolas at day one of spring training, from a throwing standpoint.
"I think it will definitely impact the beginning of the season," for Mikolas, said Shildt. He declined to commit to a clear timeline for a return for Mikolas.
The Cardinals hope this PRP injection will have a better impact than the one Mikolas received at the end of the 2019 season. The prior injection did not impact the baseline for Mikolas in a positive or negative way, Shildt said. Despite this process being described similarly to the unsuccessful one Mikolas has already endured, Shildt says the team is comfortable with the plan the Cardinals are developing for getting their 2019 opening day starter back on the field.
"It's more of a medical term, but there's a plan that's part of the plan," Shildt said. "The plan is still evolving, quite candidly. We feel comfortable that it's going to be a part of getting to an area to get to the point where we can eliminate what he's dealing with."
Mikolas will likely not be seen around the Cardinals campus Tuesday, according to Shildt, but the Cardinals manager described his demeanor in light of the news.
"Disappointed, but he wants to get it behind him and move forward," Shildt said of Mikolas' spirits in combating this latest setback, while noting Mikolas will remain engaged in spring camp in a non-throwing capacity, similar to the way Jordan Hicks is participating this spring as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.
With Carlos Martinez attempting a return to the starting rotation this spring, the Cardinals could conceivably field a capable five-man rotation without Mikolas. Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright and Dakota Hudson return from last year's rotation, while Kwang-hyun Kim joins the team out of the KBO with his eyes on a rotation spot.
Behind those likely candidates are Daniel Ponce de Leon, John Gant, Ryan Helsley and even a healthy Alex Reyes, competing for a chance in the rotation.
Every spring, it seems like a domino falls early from the starting rotation. This year, it's Mikolas, ratcheting up the pressure on the remaining healthy pitchers to stay that way.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.