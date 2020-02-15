(KMOV.COM) --- Cardinals manager Mike Shildt didn't get far in his morning session with the media Saturday, as his attempt at a press powwow was interrupted by rain.
In the moments before a sheet of droplets put a pause on the proceedings, Shildt described a development in Miles Mikolas' spring program that the Cardinals hope doesn't turn ominous.
Shildt shared that the Cardinals would keep an eye on Mikolas' workload this spring as the starter works his way back from "a little something" involving the flexor tendon in his right forearm, his throwing arm. Mikolas didn't appear on the pitcher throwing schedule Saturday as expected, indicating something outside the norm for a full-go, healthy pitcher this time of spring.
Shildt confirmed that was indeed the case, describing a plan to slow-play his status.
"It's just about, with Miles, feeling comfortable where he's at and getting into the spring," Shildt said. "He had a little something this past off-season that he addressed and just making sure that we're staying ahead of what that looks like."
Mikolas had thrown Thursday, which would have put him on track to throw again Saturday, before the shift to his program. Shildt stated the problem with which Mikolas dealt was not related to the UCL. (See: John, Tommy), the ligament which is obviously everyone's first fear when discussing an arm-related setback for a pitcher.
Asked whether his present situation might delay Mikolas' participation in Grapefruit League games, Shildt acknowledged the possibility without committing to a hard timeline for the 31-year-old right-hander.
"Potentially," Shildt said. "Yeah, I mean, we're evaluating as we go. I can't rule it out."
As for Mikolas' potential readiness for the regular season, Shildt was similarly non-committal, leaving Mikolas' status decidedly up in the air for the moment.
"It's hard to evaluate that at this moment, But we're hopeful, for sure."
