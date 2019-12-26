ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mike Shildt is on a roll. In his first full season as manager, he took the Cardinals to their best finish in three years, winning the NL Central and making the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
The team went to the League Championship Series, a landmark they last saw five years ago.
He followed that up by winning National League Manager of the Year.
Then, to cap off a banner year, the 51-year-old got engaged on Christmas Eve.
Shildt’s girlfriend Michelle Seagrave broke the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the manager down on one knee.
