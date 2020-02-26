JUPITER, Fla. — Matt Carpenter was scheduled to start for the Cardinals at third base Wednesday at Roger Dean Stadium. With the team slated for two split-squad games on the day, the benches were thinned relative to the typical number of reserves for a first-week-of-spring game.
That’s not the only reason it was surprising to see Nolan Gorman fielding grounders in Carpenter’s spot during warm-ups before the top of the first inning Wednesday at Roger Dean Stadium.
Matt Carpenter, who has dealt with back issues throughout his career, was scratched from his start with another apparent problem for that area of his body. “Back tightness” was the official phrasing from the team regarding the reason behind Carpenter’s sudden absence from Wednesday’s lineup. Officially, the Cardinals are calling Carpenter "day-to-day."
Gorman took Carpenter’s spot in the lineup; batting second, he earned an opposite-field single in his first plate appearance in Carpenter’s stead. He then snagged an RBI on a fielder's choice his next time at the dish.
The conversation surrounding Carpenter's struggles at the plate last season—his OPS dropped from .897 to .726 between 2018 and 2019—included a decrease in baseline strength for the now 34-year-old veteran.
Carpenter has discussed how that decline occurred in conjunction with a training regimen that was designed to simply keep him healthy and on the field. Even with that focus to his workouts, Carpenter still spent a spell on the injured list due to a lower-back strain in July 2019.
With his strength and exit velocity suffering last season, the dicussion on Carpenter's regimen this winter was centered around a shift back to strength-building—back to what he'd done previously.
“I didn’t feel as strong last year as I have in years past,” Carpenter said at Winter Warm-Up in January. “A lot of that was built on our game plan for this last season. It was coming off a good year, and the thought was like ‘Hey, let’s just make sure we can keep this guy healthy and on the field.’ So a lot of my off-season workout program and even my in-season workout program wasn’t necessarily as strength-mindset as it had been in the past, like ‘Hey, let’s see how strong we can get him.’ It was more like ‘Hey, let’s make sure we keep you healthy.’ Protect your back and shoulder and all these certain things. I wasn’t able to keep the weight on that I had in the past when I was in there lifting heavy and doing all this stuff.
"So then we had a conversation at the end of this year—little bit different approach. Let’s get back to what I’ve always done. Work hard in the weight room, throw some weight around a little bit, but also be smart with it. So I feel really good about the game plan we came together with and the whole off-season has just been really productive. I feel strong. I feel, definitely, stronger than I did last year. But also still feeling healthy and moving well. I’m just ready to go.”
The natural question that accompanied that shift back toward a strength-oriented approach to Carpenter's training pertained to whether it might impact his durability. Without yet knowing the severity of Carpenter's setback Wednesday, it's hard to speculate on the specific nature or cause of the latest flare-up.
Time will tell whether it's merely a minor blip or a more serious blow to his prospects for a bounce-back campaign in 2020.
With the Cardinals playing split-squad action Wednesday, manager Mike Shildt is on the road in West Palm Beach, managing the half of the team taking on the Astros. Cardinals bench coach Oliver Marmol is managing the Cardinals contingent in Jupiter, so we expect an update on Carpenter’s status will come from him after the conclusion of Wednesday’s game.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.