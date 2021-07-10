CHICAGO (KMOV.com) — Due for one of their patented spontaneous offensive outbursts, the stars aligned for the Cardinals bats Saturday. Though the stars weren’t actually visible under the rain and haze that lingered over the North Side of Chicago for the duration of the evening, the St. Louis hitters tapped into some galactic energy with a powerful onslaught in the fifth inning.
Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong all homered in the inning, marking the first three-homer inning for the Cardinals since September 12, 2020 when Goldschmidt joined Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader to do it against the Reds at Busch Stadium. Saturday was the first time the Cardinals accomplished the feat inside enemy territory at Wrigley since August 18, 2006, when Albert Pujols, Jim Edmonds and Ronnie Belliard tagged David Aardsma in the seventh inning of an 11-3 win.
Yadier Molina added to the historical nature of the evening Saturday for St. Louis when he singled in the seventh to tie Enos Slaughter for fifth on the all-time Cardinals hits list. Molina will leap past Slaughter with his next hit before training his sights on his good friend Albert Pujols, who sits fourth on the list at 2,073 career hits for St. Louis.
Getting the party started in the fifth, Goldschmidt launched his 13th homer of the year an estimated 441 feet out of the stadium and onto Waveland Avenue—or perhaps over even the street—beyond the left field bleachers. It took a few moments for a baseball to emerge back onto the playing surface, as is tradition for the Wrigley bleacher bums when the opposition goes deep. The question of whether it was the same baseball Goldschmidt had just walloped in that direction just adds to the mythology of the majestic blast.
Edman was the next Cardinal to leave his indelible mark on the game in the fifth, a surprising statement considering he wasn’t in the starting lineup for St. Louis on Saturday. Though Carpenter had already contributed on both sides of the ball with his RBI hit in the first and a smoothly turned 4-3 double play to end the bottom half of that same inning, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt employed Edman as a pinch-hitter for Carpenter in the fifth. The aggressive move came after the prior damage of the inning was enough to force Cubs manager David Ross to pivot from starter Zach Davies for left-handed reliever Adam Morgan.
Ross had the match-up he wanted, given Carpenter’s better career numbers against right-handed pitching. Shildt countered with Tommy Edman as the pinch-hitter for Carpenter.
Though Edman is a switch-hitter, he has an .885 OPS when batting against left-handed pitching as compared to a .607 OPS against righties. Since he and Carpenter play the same position, the Cardinals manager considered the move an obvious one as his team looked to deliver another blow to the rival Cubs. Clearly, he was onto something as Edman smashed a pitch over the left field wall to expand the Cardinals’ lead.
The final blast of the night was delivered by Paul DeJong into straightaway center field, another positive sign that a turnaround could be taking place for the Cardinals shortstop who has had a difficult season with a batting average below .200. His second homer in consecutive days at Wrigley helped the Cardinals further cement their first win of the season at Wrigley Field.
Kwang Hyun Kim provided another tremendous outing for the Cardinals on the mound, marking his second straight start without allowing a run. Over his last three games, Kim has thrown 18 innings and permitted just a single run over that stretch. Dating back even further, to his return from the IL on June 15, Kim has posted a 1.95 ERA in 32.1 innings to establish himself as another reliable member of the St. Louis rotation alongside Adam Wainwright.
Though the Cardinals certainly have a ways to go in order to achieve their goals for the season, Saturday’s win gives the team an opportunity to end the first portion of the season on a high note. They’ll play for the series win on Sunday afternoon at Wrigley.
