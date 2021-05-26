ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Just one day after setting the MLB record for most games by an umpire, 'Cowboy' Joe West added another wild chapter to his story Wednesday.
In the seventh inning of the afternoon game between the Cardinals and White Sox, the veteran umpire ejected Cardinals manager Mike Shildt for his reaction to West calling for a wardrobe change for reliever Giovanny Gallegos.
West wanted Gallegos—who had yet to throw a pitch upon entering the game in the middle of the half-inning—to find a different hat to wear. Shildt wasn't fond of Gallegos being singled out and was ultimately ejected in the exchange, which saw the Cardinals manager remove his own hat and engage with West in a heated discussion.
The subject of foreign substances being used to doctor baseballs has come to the forefront of conversation around the game in recent months as MLB has publicly stated its desire to crack down on such behavior.
For Gallegos, though, the label of cheater simply doesn't apply, as Shildt described at length and with passion following Wednesday's game.
"Why do I take exception with that?" Shildt asked, before answering. "Because this is baseball's dirty little secret and it's the wrong time, in the wrong arena, to expose it."
Acknowledging that he had a decent chance of being fined by the league for what he was about to say, Shildt defended his pitcher for what he considered typical wear to a hat that occurs throughout a season.
"Gio wears the same hat all year," Shildt said. "Hats accrue dirt. Hats accrue substances. Just—stuff. We pitched in a day game. Did Gio have some sunscreen at some point in his career to make sure he doesn't get some kind of melanoma? Possibly. Does he use rosin to help, well, possibly. Are these things baseball wants to crack down on? No. I know that firsthand from the commissioner's office. That is not anything that's going to affect his ability to compete."
Then Shildt got around to what he called "the genesis of this conversation," honing in on what he considers to be rampant cheating throughout the sport with regard to illegal substances—cheating on an intentional basis, as opposed to that which he considered to be the circumstances surrounding Gallegos Wednesday.
"Major League Baseball's got a very, very, very tough position here," Shildt said. "Because there are people that are effectively—and not even trying to hide— essentially flipping the bird at the league with how they're cheating in this game with concocted substances. There are players that have been monetized for it. There are players that are obviously doing it. Going to their glove. There's clear video of it. You can tell the pitchers that are doing it because they don't want to go to their mouth—which Gio does, off the rubber.
"Understandably, and I know comfortably, Major League Baseball is trying their best to do it in a manner that doesn't create any black eye for the game that we love."
According to pool reporter Jeff Jones, initial concern over the hat actually came from second base umpire Dan Bellino, not West himself.
"Rather than get into a confrontation after the fact and put the pitcher in jeopardy, I decided to make him remove the hat so that he doesn't do anything with an illegal substance on hist hat," West told the pool reporter after the game. "All I asked him was to change the hat. I don't think he had any problem with it. He said it was sunscreen. When Mike got upset about it, I don't think he really knew what we were doing. I was just trying to keep the pitcher in the game."
For his part, Shildt acknowledged that his ejection stemmed from the use of inappropriate language toward the umpire.
"I was going to give my hat to Gio, but I didn't get that far," Shildt said. "I got sidetracked."
Shildt added that his frustrated reaction came, in part, due to his belief that the situation felt to him as though it came out of nowhere. He consistently described the reasons that Gallegos in his estimation, shouldn't be under suspicion in the way that others—guys who refuse to bring their hands to their mouth, guys who go to their gloves for substances regularly—should.
"It wasn't the right time, in my opinion, for that to happen," Shildt said. "But now you've opened it up. So let's go. Let's get some people—we've got these guys going around to locker rooms. Really? What are they doing? We're at the end of May. You want to talk about sample size, collecting data, collecting video? Well, let's see it.
"Unfortunately, this is the way this thing's going to start. Now, maybe this is a crescendo for things to come."
As far as Shildt was aware as of Wednesday's postgame Zoom, umpire Dan Bellino's concern over the hat appears to have been what sparked the incident rather than any complaints from the White Sox dugout, where former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa currently sits at the helm as the Chicago manager.
"I don't know that it came from the other side," Shildt said. "If it did, then that's their prerogative, but I don't believe that was the case."
Following Shildt's postgame comments on Zoom, the Cardinals released an additional statement from the Cardinals manager, wherein he expressed his respect for the demands being placed upon umpires in the modern game.
Ultimately, Shildt may have opened up a can of worms with his comments Wednesday, but he seemed to recognize that such an outcome was plausible as he discussed the situation at length with reporters Wednesday afternoon.
In fact, more attention to the issue around the sport seemed to be a result with which the Cardinals manager was completely comfortable.
"You want to police some sunscreen and rosin? Go ahead," Shildt said. "Get every single person in this league. Hit by pitches will just continue to go up. Balls will get away. But why don't you start with the guys that are cheating with some stuff that are really impacting the game, and impacting how people play this game. That's the integrity of the game I'll speak up for. Popular? I really don't care. It's accurate."
