Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was named the 2019 NL Manager of the Year Tuesday, as voted on by Baseball Writers Association of America members.
Shildt beat fellow finalists Brian Snitker and Craig Counsell for the prize.
Under Shildt's guidance, the Cardinals finished 91-71 this season to win the NL Central championship and return to the postseason for the first time since 2015. The Cardinals defeated Snitker's Atlanta Braves in the NLDS to advance to their first NLCS appearance since 2014. They were swept in that series by the eventual World Series champions, the Washington Nationals.
Since Shildt took over as interim manager in the middle of last season, the Cardinals have gone 132-99 in the regular season; that's good for a .571 winning percentage.
Despite the addition of Paul Goldschmidt to bolster the offense, the Cardinals ranked 10th in the National League in runs scored this season. That the Cardinals were able to accomplish so much despite an offense ranked in the bottom half of the league in run production serves as further proof of the positive influence of Shildt's steady hand leading the team.
Ultimately, he did more with less, and led the Cardinals back toward the kind of detail-oriented baseball for which the franchise has long been known.
With Shildt at the helm, the Cardinals instituted a plan to improve a sloppy defense that committed 133 errors in 2018, more than any other team. That plan was executed to perfection, as the Cardinals lowered their team errors to just 66 this season, which led all 30 MLB teams for the fewest errors committed this season.
Mike Shildt led a team that finished 10th in runs scored in the NL to the NLCS. He did it by re-establishing detail-oriented baseball in STL. Cards went from worst-to-first in MLB in errors, and finished with the 2nd-best bullpen ERA in NL. His fingerprints were everywhere.— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) November 12, 2019
Shildt also managed his bullpen to the second-best ERA in the National League in 2019, a testament to the quality of his usage of relievers throughout the season.
Last week, the Cardinals announced a three-year contract extension for Shildt that keeps him under contract with the team through 2022.
Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.
