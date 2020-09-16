(KMOV.com) — Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has been suspended for one game by Major League Baseball for his actions in the benches-clearing incident between the Cardinals and Brewers during Tuesday night's game.
Shildt will serve his suspension during the second game of St. Louis' doubleheader with Milwaukee on Wednesday. Bench coach Ollie Marmol will serve as the manager for the Cardinals for that contest.
While on the field tending to Yadier Molina after the catcher was struck by a Ryan Braun swing in the fifth inning of Tuesday's game, Shildt reacted to an insult he said he heard coming from someone in the Brewers dugout. Shildt later admitted to staring into the dugout, perhaps helping stoke the embers for the benches-clearing, non-socially distant excitement that followed. Shildt had to be held back by former Cardinal Jedd Gyorko and others as he approached and shouted toward the Brewers dugout. The Cardinals lost the game 18-3.
The Cardinals revealed Wednesday that Molina did not experience any fractures in his wrist on the Braun play. The team did not place him on the injured list, a possibility that seemed in play as of Tuesday night. In fact, Molina is in the Cardinals lineup for game one on Wednesday, though it should be noted that he's batting ninth for the first time since his early days as a big-league player—perhaps a sign that the Cardinals expect Molina to be compromised when swinging a bat just one day after the incident.
In other injury-related news, Kolten Wong did not hit the IL on Wednesday, either, but it's possible he will be unavailable for the day's games as he deals with an issue in the oblique area of his side. Tommy Edman will place second base and lead off for the Cardinals in game one.
The Cardinals made several roster moves ahead of Wednesday's contests. The team activated outfielder Justin Williams as the 29th man for the doubleheader; St. Louis also activated pitcher Johan Oviedo from the COVID-related injured list. Williams is starting in right field for game one Wednesday, while Oviedo will be the starting pitcher for game two.
Infielder Max Schrock and reliever Junior Fernandez were promoted from the team's Alternate Training Site; they had been members of the Cardinals traveling taxi squad on the team's road trip. Schrock's promotion presents insurance at second base as Wong recovers from his injury.
To make room for the new faces on the roster, the Cardinals optioned Nabil Crismatt and Lane Thomas to the Alternate Training Site. To make room for Oviedo on the 40-man roster following his stint on the COVID IL, Rob Kaminsky— the pitcher during the Molina/Braun incident Tuesday—was designated for assignment.
