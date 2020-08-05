(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals have lost seven players to the injured list as a result of COVID-19 over the past week. Wednesday they announced a series of roster moves designed to help replace the players they'll be without for the immediate future.
Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera—two pitchers who likely would have made the opening day roster if not for their own positive COVID-19 diagnoses back in early July—both returned to the Cardinals active roster Wednesday. St. Louis also purchased the contracts of infielder Max Schrock and right-handed pitcher Roel Ramirez.
We have added four players from our Alternate Training Site:▪️Recalled RHP Alex Reyes and LHP Génesis Cabrera▪️Purchased the contracts of RHP Roel Ramirez and INF Max SchrockINF Rangel Ravelo was placed on the Injured List. pic.twitter.com/3CDtqMex9w— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 5, 2020
The club officially added six players to the injured list Tuesday, waiting to add Rangel Ravelo to the list until Wednesday in order to comply with rules regarding active roster minimums. Carlos Martinez was the only player placed on the injured list who has not been confirmed by the team as testing positive for COVID-19.
Breaking things down positionally, the Cardinals' roster additions make sense considering the players the club is missing. Though the Cardinals appear to be sticking with two catchers on the roster amid Yadier Molina's COVID-19 diagnosis—catcher Jose Godoy was added to the taxi squad, but not the active roster—every other player added this week essentially replaces one of the players currently down due to the virus.
To help account for losing shortstops Paul DeJong and Edmundo Sosa, the Cardinals added Schrock and activated Brad Miller from the injured list. Both players are capable of filling in at shortstop in a pinch—and if this current situation doesn't qualify as a pinch for the Cardinals at present, I'm not sure what would.
On the pitching side, adding Reyes and Cabrera to replace Fernandez and Whitley should keep the bullpen relatively stable considering the circumstances. Both Reyes and Cabrera, a lefty, have high-octane talent that brings the potential for success in a relief role. Though both have also performed as starting pitchers in their past, the current expectation would have them contribute as relievers for the time being.
Ramirez has been added to account for Carlos Martinez's roster spot, but replacing Martinez in the rotation is a trickier proposition. Mike Shildt announced Wednesday that Kwang Hyun Kim would move from the closer role into the starting rotation.
After signing with St. Louis out of Korea in the off-season, Kim was a standout in that role for the Cardinals throughout both of the team's training camps this year, and has been a starter for virtually his entire professional career. Shildt said the rotation moving forward would be Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright, Dakota Hudson, Kwang Hyun Kim and Daniel Ponce de Leon.
In replacing Kim as the closer, Mike Shildt said he anticipates using match-ups to determine who will pitch the ninth inning on a given day. That being said, Ryan Helsley was the first name off the lips of the Cardinals manager. The 26-year-old flamethrower has thrown 2.2 innings of scoreless relief thus far this season.
Though the Cardinals have added seven players to the injured list following the club's COVID-19 outbreak, they have only added five players to the roster, as MLB is decreasing roster sizes around the league from 30 to 28 as of Thursday.
