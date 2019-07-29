ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals are teaming up with the Magic House for “Home Run Health” Friday.
The event’s goal is to get kids active by hitting the field and playing some baseball.
The free event is from 4-7 p.m. at the Magic House.
Click here for more information or to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.