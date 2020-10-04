Smith was one of Gibson's best friends in recent years. He talked with News 4's Brooke Grimsley on Gibson's influence on his life and baseball in general.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ozzie Smith is the latest to share his thoughts on the loss of Hall of Famer Bob Gibson. 

Smith was one of Gibson's best friends in recent years. He talked with News 4's Brooke Grimsley on Gibson's influence on his life and baseball in general.

Gibson died on Friday. He was 84. 

Watch the above video for the full report. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.