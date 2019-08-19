The curse of Bud Smith continued Monday night at Busch Stadium.
Smith, of course, pitched a no-hitter for the Cardinals as a rookie back on September 3, 2001. It remains the last no-hitter thrown by the Cardinals, though it seemed for a while on Monday that the streak was going to come to an end thanks to another rookie in St. Louis.
Dakota Hudson pitched into the seventh inning Monday without allowing a hit to the Milwaukee Brewers. He had surrendered no runs on four walks, but his pitch count climbed so high that manager Mike Shildt determined he had seen enough out of his starter. Hudson was removed from the game with two outs in the seventh immediately after allowing his fourth walk of the game.
The rookie had thrown 111 pitches in the August heat in St. Louis, so there was no way Mike Shildt was going to let him finish the game. With that in mind, the manager aggressively substituted reliever Giovanny Gallegos into the game in the middle of the inning. After all, there was still a game left to win against an NL Central contender.
Shildt clapped his hands in Hudson's direction on his way to the mound to remove him from the game, displaying his appreciation for the young pitcher's effort. The crowd at Busch Stadium did the same thing moments later, as Hudson made his way to the dugout to a standing ovation.
@Cardinals Pitcher Dakota Hudson has a seven inning no hitter. Fans give him a standing ovation. @KMOV #StLouis pic.twitter.com/YwykSu9XtS— Triston V. Sanders (@tvsanders) August 20, 2019
It's not foreign territory for Shildt, who made a similar decision last season when Cardinals rookie Daniel Ponce de Leon had thrown seven no-hit innings before being pulled during a game in July.
In his six and two-third innings of no-hit baseball Monday, Hudson earned nine ground outs, four fly outs and seven strike outs without surrendering a hit. Unfortunately, the bid for a Cardinals combined no-hitter came to an end the following inning when Gallegos allowed a double just fair the down the right field line to Yasmani Grandal.
Fortunately for the home team, the Cardinals escaped any further damage in the eighth inning, and ultimately won the game against the Brewers, 3-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.