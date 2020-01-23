ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals are looking to hire gameday staff for the upcoming season.
The team is looking for friendly, outgoing people to fill usher and event attendant positions for 2020. Applications are now being accepted for the open positions.
Some benefits the gameday staff receive are complimentary tickets, a reward and recognition program, select promotional items and discounted parking.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
Click here for more details.
