Cardinals looking to hire Busch Stadium gameday staff

Busch Stadium generic

 

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Cardinals are looking to hire staff for gamedays at Busch Stadium for the upcoming season.

The club is currently accepting application for usher and event attendant positions. Applicants must be at least 16-years-old. 

For more information on how to apply, click here.

