(KMOV.com) — There's nothing better for a baseball fan in the dead of winter than playing the lineup game for their favorite team.
Ultimately, the field manager is the only one with the authority to bring to life his beliefs about the batting order. Of course, that doesn't stop the rest of us from scrawling out our own takes onto page after page of a spiral notebook—that's how I did it back in eighth grade science class, anyway.
Nowadays, we don our managerial cap for social media, debating whether the team's best slugger should bat clean-up, third or even the analytically preferred two-hole. In the case of the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals, you might first have to first debate the identity of the team's best slugger.
Two former titans of the NL West will now compose the heart of the Cardinals lineup, as St. Louis executed a blockbuster move Friday for Nolan Arenado to join Paul Goldschmidt on the infield dirt at Busch Stadium. Though the deal demands various bits of contractual housekeeping before it can be considered finalized, the lineup game adheres to no such timeline.
My lineup versus your lineup versus Mike Shildt's lineup will likely all feature differences, but that's okay. That's the nature of the lineup game.
As much as I would like to do so, I won't be including Kolten Wong in this exercise, as I consider his signing back with St. Louis unlikely at this stage. I am, however, choosing to construct my lineup under the beliefs that Yadier Molina will ultimately re-sign as the Cardinals catcher and that the National League will eventually adopt the designated hitter for the 2021 season.
So without further ado, let's play the game.
1. Tommy Edman (2B)
Edman isn't necessarily a perfect lead-off hitter, especially if you look at his numbers from a year ago. But sagging performance was prevalent throughout the Cardinals lineup last year, and we like the energy Edman has the potential to offer from this position. Strong consideration was given to Dylan Carlson for the role, but ultimately, I decided I liked the strength and length of the lineup better with Carlson a little lower in the order. If Edman can get back closer to the .350 OBP he compiled in his rookie 2019 season, he'll thrive as the new Cardinals lead-off man.
2. Paul Goldschmidt (1B)
Goldy is still a capable slugger, but his rebound 2020 season was primarily successful because of his penchant for reaching base at an outrageous clip. Though his SLG% actually decline 10 points compared to 2019, his first year in St. Louis, Goldy's OBP rocketed to .417 last year. It was the second-best mark of his career to help boost his OPS by more than 60 points, up to .883. I want Goldschmidt batting as often as possible, and his pure ability in the batter's box will be put to tremendous use stationed directly in front of the Cardinals newest slugger.
3. Nolan Arenado (3B)
No need to pinch yourself, this is actually happening. After years of flirtation with the five-time All-Star third baseman, the Cardinals finally landed Arenado. He and his five straight years with 37 or more home runs—prior to the truncated 2020, that is—would slot in splendidly in the three-hole of the St. Louis lineup. It should be noted that Arenado's numbers dipped from their career norms during a frustrating and injury-plagued 2020, but as long as he's healthy, the change of scenery from Colorado to St. Louis should be exactly the jolt he needs to get back to his superstar ways. It's going to be a fun summer in St. Louis watching this guy go to work on a daily basis.
4. Dylan Carlson (LF)
Carlson took some time to get acclimated to the big leagues during what had to be a strange integration period for a rookie player in a pandemic last season. By the end of the year, though, he caught fire and was a fixture in the middle of the Cardinals lineup. The expectation is that Carlson will build upon his late-season success heading in his first full MLB campaign in 2021. Though he profiles more as a two-hole hitter than a clean-up guy, I'm in favor of the Cardinals going a more modern route with their lineup in this case. It comes down to the simple truth that I would like to see Goldschmidt and Arenado take slightly more at-bats than Carlson, and I don't subscribe to the notion that anyone in the heart of this lineup needs to 'protect' anyone else based on their slot in the order. If it's not working, I wouldn't stick with it, but I like the idea of Carlson batting clean-up to start the 2021 season.
5. Paul DeJong (SS)
We'll probably never fully realize the extent to which contracting COVID-19 impacted Paul DeJong's performance down the stretch for the Cardinals in 2020. After a quick start to the season in July, DeJong never really found his traction again after testing positive for the virus after just a handful of games. He's got a track record of performing in the past, though, and with the off-season to recover and get back to strength, DeJong should come into 2021 looking to turn heads once again. Thanks to Arenado's presence in the lineup, he can do so with a little less of the pressure on his shoulders.
6. Matt Carpenter (DH)
Here's the first wrinkle in the lineup, considering we don't actually know definitively that the DH will be in play for the National League in 2021. As of now, the players' union and the league have not been able to agree on this point, which could mean turning the clock back for one more year of traditional NL-style baseball (that wouldn't be so bad) before the probable implementation of the universal DH under a new collective bargaining agreement for 2022. If they work things out to include the DH for this upcoming season, though, Carpenter would be a perfect candidate for an opportunity at the role. Although his numbers have been severely depressed the last couple years, the prospect of unlocking his vintage form in a lower-key role could be good for him. Rather than being forced into a place where expectations are heaped on his shoulders, Carpenter blending into a complementary role in the lineup could be a boon for his comfort and confidence for 2021.
7. Yadier Molina (C)
This is where I expect my lineup could certainly find one difference with the one Shildt may employ; Yadi rarely bats so low in the order. But he's another year older, and the Cardinals have added another franchise cornerstone to the mix. Perhaps this is the year Molina settles into a bottom-third slot in the lineup. Though power hitting isn't really much of a consideration for his game anymore, Molina still has a knack for the clutch and timely base hit.
8. Dexter Fowler (RF)
I'm forgoing the Gold Glover Tyler O'Neill in my season-opening lineup in favor of Fowler, who really didn't get enough credit for the fine season he was compiling last summer before a stint on the injured list derailed his progress. Fowler was forced to leave the team for a period last summer due to a medication he was taking that carried the risk of leaving him immunocompromised—not a risk the Cardinals wanted to take with his health amid the pandemic. When he returned for a final weeks of the season, Fowler struggled to regain his form, ultimately tanking the season stats on the back of his baseball card because of the miniature nature of the season sample size. Provided he returns with the consistency he displayed for the early part of the summer, Fowler could be a solid contributor at the bottom of the order. O'Neill, as well as reserve outfielder Lane Thomas, will find their opportunities throughout the season—especially if the DH is in play. Fowler, though, gets the nod in the beginning.
9. Harrison Bader (CF)
Statistically, Bader actually finished the 2020 season as the most productive hitter among the Cardinals outfielders. Consistency was still an issue for Bader's game, but when the production came, it came in bunches for the athletic outfielder. Some Cardinals fans have grown weary of the notion that Bader's raw ability could someday be harnessed into a steady presence in the lineup, but I believe those fans are overlooking the valuable skills Bader provides even when he isn't performing at the plate. With elite center field defense a constant in his game, the Cardinals can afford to take the good with the bad with Bader at the plate. His OPS last season was a career-high .779; if he replicates that over the course of a full season in 2021, Harrison Bader would be, unquestionably, the most valuable nine-hole hitter in the entire sport.
