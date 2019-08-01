(KMOV.com) – Illinois unveiled a new Cardinals-themed license plate before Thursday night’s game against the Cubs.
Each license plate sold will contribute $2,500 to an education fund in the state. A randomly numbered plate will cost drivers $69.
“It’s a home run for the State of Illinois and this giving and caring experience and sharing our wealth with each other,” said Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.
Plates can be pre-ordered after Labor Day.
