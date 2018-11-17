ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Cardinals great Ozzie Smith is in the Hall of Fame, is a All Star and Gold Glove winner, and has a World Series ring.
Now, he has a new honor.
Smith was one of the recipients of this year's Musial Awards. The gala was held at the Stifel Theater.
Smith was recognized for his role in bringing the 100th PGA championship to St. Louis this year and getting underserved youth in the game of golf.
The tournament has been called one of the most successful in PGA history.
Smith said his goal is creating better people.
"It's about honesty, integrity, respect. If they can leave here with one of these three things, I think we'll have accomplished our goal," Smith said.
Other Musial award winners included Hall of Fame first baseman Jim Thome and Sister Jean, who became famous for cheering on Loyola Chicago's basketball team when she was 98 years old. Sister Jean is now 99 years old.
The awards are presented as a sign of good sportsmanship, in the memory of cardinals great, Stan Musial.
