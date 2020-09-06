13 Steps: Cardinal great Lou Brock on the art of stealing

Lou Brock takes part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Cardinals legend Lou Brock passed away Sunday at the age of 81.

Brock recorded 938 stolen bases and 3,023 hits during his career. He still holds the National League record for steals.

Brock came over to the Cardinals in 1964 in exchange for pitcher Ernie Broglio in what is considered a legendary trade.

Broglio won 18 games in 1963 and led the majors in wins in 1960, but he was never the same after the trade. Brock not only led the Cards to a World Series title in 1964 but ended up being a first ballot inductee into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Brock had suffered from health problems in recent years.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.