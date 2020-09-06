ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Cardinals legend Lou Brock passed away Sunday at the age of 81.
We join the @Cardinals organization and all @MLB in mourning the passing of Hall of Famer Lou Brock. pic.twitter.com/VNqalvEHwp— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 6, 2020
Brock recorded 938 stolen bases and 3,023 hits during his career. He still holds the National League record for steals.
Brock came over to the Cardinals in 1964 in exchange for pitcher Ernie Broglio in what is considered a legendary trade.
Broglio won 18 games in 1963 and led the majors in wins in 1960, but he was never the same after the trade. Brock not only led the Cards to a World Series title in 1964 but ended up being a first ballot inductee into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
I had the pleasure of meeting Lou Brock on his Birthday earlier this summer and you couldn’t help but smile when he smiled. Rest In Peace to a legend on and off the field. #STLCards https://t.co/JneVgMolT2— Brooke Grimsley (@BrookeGrimsley) September 6, 2020
Brock had suffered from health problems in recent years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.