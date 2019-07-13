Bob Gibson

Bob Gibson, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It was a sad day in Cardinal Nation Saturday, as Cardinal legend Bob Gibson announced he was fighting pancreatic cancer. 

The announcement, coming from his agent Dick Zitzmann, was optimistic. 

"Gibson is determined like he was on the field and equally off the field," he said in a statement to News 4. "[He's] hoping for a full recovery"

Gibson, who won two World Series rings with the Cardinals in 1964 and 1967, has been a part of the organization since he retired. 

He is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, as well as the Cardinals Hall of Fame. 

