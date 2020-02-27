JUPITER, Fla. — Of the 298 career games in which Kwang Hyun Kim appeared throughout his career in the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), he served as his team’s starter for 276 of them. So it’s understandable that for Kim, his first exhibition outing as a member of the Cardinals put him in less familiar terrain.
For his first outing of the spring Saturday, Kim threw only the fifth inning in a 2-0 Cardinals win over the Mets. He struck out two hitters while walking one and allowing no runs or hits.
Kim was a rarity among the Cardinals pitchers competing as starters this spring in that he was scheduled for just one inning rather than two for his first Grapefruit League outing. Mike Shildt noted the decision to bring Kim along a bit more slowly was not related to any issue for the Korean left-hander, but rather a reflection of his individualized plan for spring camp. That plan included getting him back on the mound four days later for his first spring start—one day of rest fewer than is typical for a starter during the season.
Though Kim said he was even more nervous for his second appearance with the Cardinals Wednesday than he had been for his first on Saturday, the fact that he was used this time as a starter put him right back into his comfort zone. Simply put, Kim had a splendid day on the mound at Roger Dean stadium.
KK walked one batter but did not allow a hit in his two-inning appearance Wednesday. Kim needed just 29 pitches to traverse the two frames, as he established his authority on the mound throughout the outing with consistent strike-throwing.
“Last time against the Mets, because it was my first appearance, (the hitters) tried to be patient at the plate to see my (pitches), but today I was really aggressive,” Kim said through his interpreter. “And today because I was aggressive pounding the strike zone, they were aggressive as well early in the count.”
Kim’s consistency was the key to a successful outing. He started off the majority of the batters he faced with a strike; that frequency of first-pitch strikes combined with an aggressive approach from opposing hitters to result in efficient innings for the Cardinals lefty.
“I think the most important thing is controlling my pitches,” he said. “The knee-level, pitching in the low strike zone is the most key, important thing for me. Today as well, with the slow curve, I think I made a strikeout with that. So keeping the hitters off-balance, that’s also important.”
Kim stressed the importance for his game to throw off-speed pitches regularly in order to make it difficult for hitters to have a feel for what’s coming next. Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux was pleased with the way Kim mixed his pitches consistently Wednesday.
“He’s got a big spread,” Maddux said of Kim’s changes in velocity from pitch to pitch. “He went from 68 to 92 or 93 so that will keep a hitter in between. I do like, we’ve all talked about his fastball and slider, but I think he showed everybody he’s not just a two-pitch guy.”
For Kim to command three to four different pitches with confidence should give the Cardinals all the incentive they need to reserve a spot in the starting rotation for the 31-year-old lefty. Like all the pitchers at this stage of the spring, Kim still has to build up his arm and show he can replicate these kinds of results in six or seven-inning stints. So far, there’s no reason to suspect he won’t be able to do so.
On the mound, it's clear Kim is adjusting nicely to the American game. His personality is starting to shine through off the field, as well. The more we talk to him, the more we see that KK is a humorous, fun-loving guy. We got another example of that Wednesday, when he discussed the reasons he likes to work fast on the mound.
“I have a lot of advantages for speeding up tempo-wise,” Kim began through his interpreter. “First of all, I’ve been a starter for more than 10 years and baseball is a team sport. It’s not an individual sport. So I think about my position players as well. Right now it’s hot and a little bit humid so I try to pitch fast. Also, these days in MLB, the commissioner and league-wise, they try to speed up the game. Lastly, against hitters, I try to not let them think. So that’s why I try to speed up my pitches so they can’t have the time to think as much.”
After his interpreter finished speaking, though, Kim started talking again. He had one more reason to mention for his quick pace on the mound.
“And also I think of the reporters and journalists, because of the game tempo you can leave and go home earlier.”
In other words, KK is the man.
If come summertime he’s anything like what we’ve seen so far, Cardinals fans are going to enjoy getting to know Kwang Hyun Kim.
