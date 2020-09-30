(KMOV.com) — On paper, the San Diego Padres are loaded. Offensively, budding superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the way for a unit that scored the third-most runs in Major League Baseball this season. Their pitching, though, is where their postseason roster went a little off-book compared to what you typically see for San Diego on paper.
The tide of the series may have turned before it began as Padres manager Jayce Tingler couldn’t write the names of Matt Clevinger or Dinelson Lamet onto his team’s 28-man roster for the Wild Card Series against the Cardinals. Both of the Padres ace starters were left off the Wild Card Series roster due to injuries that cropped up during the final weekend of the season.
The Cardinals jumped all over Chris Paddack, the starter the Padres ultimately turned to Wednesday, scoring four runs in the first inning on their way to a 7-4 win in Game 1 of the best-of-three playoff series at PETCO Park. Paul Goldschmidt’s two-run home run on the first pitch he saw from Paddack gave the Cardinals a lead they would never relinquish—though there were times where it seemed as though they might.
Kwang Hyun Kim got the Game 1 start for the Cardinals, and ran into mild trouble in each of his first three innings. The Padres scratched across one run in each of those frames to stay within striking distance—the three-run lead the Cardinals carried through the middle innings was hardly comfortable when facing the team that popularized the ‘Slam Diego’ moniker this season.
After Kim gave up a fourth-inning walk, Mike Shildt went to Ryan Helsley out of his bullpen, recognizing the gravity of the moment and taking nothing for granted. Helsley got through innings four and five without permitting a run, but Genesis Cabrera wasn’t as sharp when he came out for the sixth. A Tommy Pham double and a hit-batter turned up the heat in the inning, but a great display of fundamental baseball in a game that was full of it for the Cardinals brought the temperature back down to a simmer.
On a tailor-made sacrifice fly to right field with Pham on third base, Dexter Fowler fired toward the plate. With the quarterback Yadier Molina surveying and calling out the play for Goldy, the Cardinals first baseman cut the throw and fired to the bag at third to catch the trail runner trying to advance. Tommy Edman won the race back to the second base bag with the runner Jake Cronenworth to minimize a potentially damaging inning.
In the regular season this year, the Cardinals were 23-1 when scoring at least five runs in a game, and 7-27 when they didn't. After the offense did its job, the bullpen kept that trend intact by keeping the Padres potent offense off the board in the late innings. Giovanny Gallegos had a critical strikeout of Tatis Jr. to end the sixth, while Alex Reyes provided 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball to close things out for the Cardinals.
In all, five Cardinals relievers provided 5.1 innings in relief of Kim, with the group throwing up donuts on the scoreboard for all but one of those innings. It was a refreshing change for the Cardinals to have the entire relief arsenal at their disposal, given the grueling schedule St. Louis has endured for much of this COVID-impacted season.
"We haven't had two days off in forever and had a fresh bullpen, so that was nice," Goldschmidt said.
Now the pressure shifts from the underdog Cardinals to the home-team Padres, as St. Louis moves within one win of a trip to the NLDS. According to Paul DeJong, the Cardinals are eager to seize the opportunity, with the typically-reserved Goldschmidt already leading the emotional charge heading into Game 2.
“It’s more in the eyes,” DeJong said of Goldschmidt's competitive intensity following the Cardinals win Wednesday. “You’ve got to see the eyes, the attention, the intensity, all that stuff. He was like, ‘We’ve got to bury these guys. We're coming right at them tomorrow, first inning again.’ Stuff like that, especially after we won, in our high-five line. You can tell we were already mailing this one in and getting ready to dominate tomorrow.”
Adam Wainwright will get the ball Thursday with hopes of leading the Cardinals to another socially-distant-friendly clinching celebration.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
