ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak held his first media availability during MLB’s current coronavirus hiatus Thursday. The presser took place with local media via Zoom video conference, during which Mo fielded questions and offered the latest updates on the current status of the Cardinals during this uncertain time for baseball and life in general.
Here were some of the major takeaways from the video conference:
—While former Cardinals center fielder and television broadcaster Jim Edmonds has tested positive for the virus, Mozeliak indicated his belief that the virus had not run through the organization in any form related to Edmonds' positive test.
Mozeliak noted that one Cardinals employee had tested positive for coronavirus, and confirmed the individual was stationed in St. Louis. He or she had not been involved in the Cardinals spring training camp in Jupiter, Florida, Mozeliak said. He also offered the update that both Edmonds and the unnamed team employee are feeling better as they recover from their symptoms.
—When Cardinals minor-league camp closed, 17 of the team’s Venezuelan players were told they couldn’t re-enter their home country. The Cardinals sent those players to the Dominican Republic in what they hoped would be a short-term solution that would bring those players closer to the ability to get home to their families. Unfortunately, Mozeliak said Thursday, those players are still in the Dominican. On the bright side of a bad situation, the Cardinals' facilities at their baseball academy contains the resources for these players to receive private rooms to stay, as well as meals and regular medical attention during this time.
An impediment toward getting the players home relates to the limited number of flights going from the D.R. to Venezuela. As Mozeliak described it, the airlines are government-owned, which makes getting a seat on a flight more complicated than simply going online and booking the trip.
As the waiting game continues, the Cardinals are working to prioritize the health and safety of their players.
—When asked whether the team has planned for the possibility that the 2020 MLB season would be canceled altogether, Mozeliak made it clear that scenario wasn’t one in the forefront of his mind, but noted his responsibility to consider all contingencies for what could happen in the coming months.
“I think when you ask that question, you have to be careful how you answer it. Because you don’t want people thinking that’s where you’re mentally at,” Mozeliak said. “Right now our intention is to play as many games as possible. And our fingers are crossed it's still 162. Now, you may be on this call being like ‘well you’re crazy, you’re nuts, that’s never gonna happen.’ We don’t want to cross too much on the optimistic bucket, but there’s still a lot of hope that something can be resolved. In terms of internal strategy, I wouldn’t be doing my job if you’re not understanding what all different scenarios might look like.”
—It’s not something anyone really wants to think about, but there exists a frightening scenario that would extend our current live sports hiatus beyond measurements in weeks or months. Something that, if it happened, could continually jeopardize the sports world indefinitely.
Everybody wants to see baseball return as soon as it’s safe for it to do so. Let’s say there comes a day later this spring/summer where social distancing measures have created an opportunity allowing for our gradual re-integration into a functioning society. Baseball then prepares to resume play and begin its season.
But what happens if, after everything starts back up again, a player contracts COVID-19?
When Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz became the first athlete from a major sport to test positive for the virus, it took only a few days before every major sport had halted its season. For it to happen in baseball down the road would seem to be a considerable threat to the current season.
“I mean, clearly If that were to happen, it’s a disaster,” Mozeliak said. “In a lot of ways, that’s what happened in the NBA. The moment that happens, you are in a very bad spot. Especially if moving forward, it’s still going to be a 14-day quarantine for anybody that came in contact. There’s a lot of—that’s where you can get into those dangerous hypotheticals, dangerous trying to speculate.
“Clearly, internally you have to understand what these different scenarios could look like, but from a public standpoint, that’s why keeping the fan base, the public, the players, your staff—health and safety is first and foremost. That’s how you have to approach it.
Even with a flattened curve, the virus isn’t likely to disappear entirely any time soon. It’s not fun to imagine, but starting up the league while the virus still has a chance to make its rounds within it could invite a deja vu scenario to this national nightmare.
—Though actual baseball topics are obviously on the back-burner right now, Mozeliak offered updates on some injured Cardinals during his Thursday media conference.
Miles Mikolas, who received a PRP injection for his sore flexor tendon early in spring training, has progressed to playing catch from a distance up to about 120 feet. Mozeliak said he’s likely scheduled for a light bullpen session in the near future.
Brett Cecil had to put a pause to his rehab for a strained hamstring due to a personal matter, but Mozeliak expects him to return to his rehab program next week.
On Andrew Miller, Mozeliak indicated he had been in a better spot even before the Cardinals spring camp shut down. Mozeliak described his current program as being similar to any other player at home doing his typical workouts to stay ready for the eventual start of the season. It feels conceivable at this point the veteran lefty could be ready to return for St. Louis whenever games resume—something that seemed unlikely if the season had started on time.
—Mozeliak admitted he doesn’t have a firm stance on whether he believes baseball should play games without fans in attendance this season if doing so would allow MLB to resume its season more quickly. He did share his belief for how baseball’s return could aid in rejuvenating the country from the dark days it’s currently experiencing.
“My opinion on this, I don’t know my opinion on this yet. Because it’s complicated. It’s not simply a yes or no,” Mozeliak said regarding his openness to seeing games without fans in the seats. “But when I am out walking and I run into people, I get the sense that they would like to see anything. Whatever they're watching on TV, I guess they’re getting a little bored of. Having some sort of live sports that gives them hope or something to cheer for seems like it would be helpful to our country. So viewing it from that angle, I would say I’d be open to anything. There are some economic issues that would have to be baked into these things, but giving some hope to people that seem to need it would make a lot of sense.
“I think it’s going to be a huge part of our healing process. Creating that hope is what baseball and other sports have done forever."
—The Cardinals have committed to paying their full-time employees through the end of April. Though nothing is certain beyond that point as of yet, the Cardinals are continuing to monitor and adjust as necessary as more information on the timeline for the coronavirus becomes available.
The team is also currently determining the steps it will take with regard to Busch Stadium workers potentially impacted by recent jobs cuts by Delaware North, a food service management company that staffs a variety of positions at Busch Stadium.
Mozeliak offered no firm details on the team's plans to assist these workers, but mentioned that the process is ongoing to determine the best way to provide assistance to those with the greatest need for it at this time. A formal announcement of the team's plans could arrive in the coming days.
