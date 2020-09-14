ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty along with Dennis Chang and SDL Synergy have donated 1,000 masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis.
According to a press release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, Flaherty mentioned that growing up with a single working mother who gave him access to after-school care helped him understand the importance of the programs that Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis offers and he wanted to give back.
“We wanted to donate the masks to a place where we knew they would go to good use. The Boys & Girls Club seeks to enable children to reach their fullest potential across the country and also stresses inclusion of all children which is something we need at this time in our country. We just feel lucky to be able to be involved with such a great organization and I’m honored to help in any way possible. I look forward to spending time with everyone at the Boys & Girls Club in the future," Flaherty said.
BGCSTL President, Dr. Flint Fowler says of the donation, “We are so thankful to Jack who thought of and remembered our youth, especially during these challenging times. This partnership also reflects the great relationship we have with the St. Louis Cardinals that started our founding.”
For more information on BGCSTL and what they do for community, visit here.
