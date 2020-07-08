ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — As the Cardinals continue their preparations for the start of the regular season, they announced on Wednesday the participants for their secondary training camp, which will open up in Springfield late next week.
The Cardinals added 12 additional players to the 60-man player pool eligible for participation in the 2020 MLB season. The players added were RHP Nabil Crismatt, OF Tre Fletcher, 3B Nolan Gorman, LHP Matt Liberatore, INF Evan Mendoza, 3B Malcom Nunez, RHP Roel Ramírez, C Julio Rodríguez, RHP Angel Rondón, RHP Alvaro Seijas, 3B Jordan Walker and SS/RHP Masyn Winn.
“Now that we have completed our intake process at our St. Louis Summer Camp we will now begin the process of opening our camp in Springfield," John Mozeliak said in a team press release. "We will have a balance of players who we feel can protect our Major League roster along with players we deem as prospects. We will follow the identical protocols in Springfield that we do here in St. Louis.”
Some names, like Gorman and Liberatore, obviously jump out from that list. The pair ranks among the Cardinals top prospects, but for both of them, this season—if you can call it a season—will mark their first experience in Springfield, as neither have played professionally beyond High-A ball.
Don't take their inclusion on the 60-man roster to mean that the Cardinals anticipate promoting either to the big leagues during this 2020 campaign. With the alternative meaning a completely lost season for two of the team's top prospects, the Cardinals felt it necessary to get Gorman and Liberatore involved in camp for the growth it can provide their game—even if we won't see them in St. Louis this summer.
The same concept is true for recent draft picks Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn. The pair was drafted in straight out of high school in June, so they obviously won't be considered for a promotion to St. Louis in 2020. Despite that the players at the satellite camp won't be participating in any sanctioned minor league games while there, the Cardinals hope to provide an environment from which the players can draw legitimate benefits.
"When they first get down there, the numbers will be lighter," Mozeliak said of the Springfield camp. "But getting into baseball activity for a lot of these players will be their first in a few months. Trying to replicate a first season of pro ball is going to be very difficult and challenging, but we're certainly going to try to be as creative as possible and take advantage of the opportunity to at least give these young men some exposure that they might not have gotten."
With longtime Cardinals coach Jose Oquendo slated to run the satellite camp in Springfield, Mozeliak believes that this unique summer could ultimately provide the young players involved in the camp with experiences they wouldn't have otherwise enjoyed.
"Someone that has that type of wisdom and experience to share with the young players," Mozeliak said. "This is something that you could argue is, like, priceless."
Tuesday, the Cardinals added pitchers Zack Thompson, Rob Kaminsky and Seth Elledge to their Busch Stadium Summer Camp roster. The moves came in light of COVID-19 complications the team has faced thus far in camp.
The club has seen left-handed pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Ricardo Sanchez test positive for coronavirus, with Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes yet to join the team at Busch Stadium. Gallegos is believed to be in Mexico awaiting travel clearance. Reyes is believed to be in St. Louis, but has not yet participated in Summer Camp.
Carlos Martinez was only cleared as of Tuesday, so he's a bit behind his competitors for a spot in the rotation in terms of stamina. With just more than two weeks remaining before the regular season begins, it's conceivable Martinez will be on a reliever's schedule for this summer's 60-game sprint. Out of the bullpen last season, Martinez compiled a 3.17 ERA with 24 saves.
