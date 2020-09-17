(KMOV.com) -- Through the first two innings of his start Thursday night, Dakota Hudson looked as though he might give Adam Wainwright's seven-inning complete game from the afternoon prior a run for its money.
Though he had walked two batters, Hudson elicited a double play ball and navigated his two frames in just 26 pitches. The only problem? He didn't emerge to pitch the third inning.
After the Cardinals struck for a run off Pirates starter Steven Brault in the top of the third, it was Austin Gomber who took the mound for St. Louis in the bottom half.
Shortly thereafter came the report from the team that Hudson left the game after experiencing right elbow tightness. Though that's all that is known about the extent of the 26-year-old right-hander's status, more information is sure to follow in the coming days. Any time you're dealing with an elbow concern for a pitcher, the dreaded Tommy John surgery looms as a possibility.
Dakota Hudson was removed from tonight's game with right elbow tightness.— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 18, 2020
Hudson had been enjoying an excellent season in his sophomore effort as a full-time member of the Cardinals pitching rotation. Hudson owns a 2.77 ERA in 39 innings this season, an improvement over the sturdy 3.35 ERA he sported in 2019. Hudson won 16 games for the Cardinals last season.
