(KMOV.com) -- Through the first two innings of his start Thursday night, Dakota Hudson looked as though he might give Adam Wainwright's seven-inning complete game from the afternoon prior a run for its money.
Though he had walked two batters, Hudson elicited a double play ball and navigated his two frames in just 26 pitches. The only problem? He didn't emerge to pitch the third inning.
After the Cardinals struck for a run off Pirates starter Steven Brault in the top of the third, it was Austin Gomber who took the mound for St. Louis in the bottom half.
Shortly thereafter came the report from the team that Hudson left the game after experiencing right elbow tightness. Any time you're dealing with an elbow concern for a pitcher, the dreaded Tommy John surgery looms as a possibility.
Dakota Hudson was removed from tonight's game with right elbow tightness.— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 18, 2020
With the ability to gather more information since the events of Thursday night, the Cardinals are now referring to Hudson's injury as a flexor tendon in his forearm.
"When he was removed from the game, I was told he had elbow tightness," Mozeliak said Friday. "After further review and evaluation, it was diagnosed that he may have a flexor tendon issue in his forearm."
If that terminology of a forearm flexor tendon issue sounds familiar, that's because a similar injury has kept Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas out of action for the entirety of 2020. Dating back to last fall, Mikolas received multiple PRP injections in an attempt to solve his forearm discomfort before he and the Cardinals eventually relented to the reality that only surgery would alleviate the issue.
After undergoing the procedure to repair the strained tendon in his right forearm just after the beginning of the shortened 2020 campaign earlier this summer, Mikolas is expected to be ready to return to pitching by spring training.
In Hudson's case, the Cardinals are still determining the severity of his forearm troubles.
"Really I think what we're looking for is the level of inflammation, and to determine if there's a chance he can finish the rest of the year," Mozeliak said. "We have ten days left, so it's a pretty narrow needle we have to thread, here."
Hudson had been enjoying an excellent season in his sophomore effort as a full-time member of the Cardinals pitching rotation. Hudson owns a 2.77 ERA in 39 innings this season, an improvement over the sturdy 3.35 ERA he sported in 2019. Hudson won 16 games for the Cardinals last season.
