ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals are hosting a blood drive with the Red Cross Wednesday, April 1 at the tour center at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery.
The blood drive runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the center at 1200 Lynch.
Before you can donate blood, you need to make an appointment at redcross.org. Use the sponsor code: VIB.
There is concern that the fear over the COVID-19 pandemic will keep people from donating blood and cause a blood shortage, the US surgeon general has said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.