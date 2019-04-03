ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that their home opener against the San Diego Padres has been postponed until Friday due to the forecasted inclement weather conditions. Friday’s game will start at 3:15 PM. Busch Stadium gates will open at noon and all previously scheduled Opening Day festivities will proceed on Friday.
Fans with tickets to Thursday’s game should use those same tickets for admittance to the rescheduled game on Friday. Fans who purchased tickets to Thursday’s Official Pregame Party at Cardinals Nation will be able to use those same tickets on Friday as well.
A schedule of official activities and information for #OpeningDaySTL can be found at cardinals.com/OpeningDay.
