ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Every St. Louisian’s favorite day is here; the Cardinals 2019 home opener is Thursday, April 4 with first pitch set for 3:15 p.m. against the San Diego Padres.
Fans can get an early start to the day at Ballpark Village which will host the Opening Day Pep Rally starting at 9:30 a.m.
Busch Stadium gates will open at noon and all ticketed-fans, 21 and older, will receive a 2019 Cardinals magnet schedule, courtesy of Budweiser. Both teams will take batting practice before the pregame ceremonies begin which feature the Budweiser Clydesdales, Cardinals Hall of Famers and, of course, Fredbird and his team.
The National Anthem will be performed by St. Louis teen vocal sensation and finalist on NBC’s “The Voice,” Kennedy Holmes.
In honor of the 15th anniversary of the 2004 team’s National League Championship, former teammates and 2019 Cardinals Hall of Fame nominees, Jason Isringhausen and Matt Morris will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Fans who aren’t able to catch the game in person can watch on FOX Sports Midwest or tune into KMOX (1120 AM) to hear the game.
To get the latest details about Opening Day in St. Louis, visit cardinals.com/openingday.
