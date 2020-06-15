ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Cardinals and Fox Sports Midwest will be holding their 17th annual blood drive at numerous locations in the St. Louis area from June 17-June 19.
The drive will be held at the following locations:
Wednesday, June 17
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Charles County, 9000, Veterans Memorial Parkway, O’Fallon, MO.
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge #1721, 4 Elks Drive, Crystal City, MO.
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road, Imperial, MO.
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Roland Lewis Community Building, South 27th St., Mount Vernon, IL
- 12:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Chester Grade School, 650 Opdylke Street, Chester, IL
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Orlando’s Banquet Room, 4300 Hoffmeister Ave., St. Louis, MO.
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Greater Alton Church, 506 East Airline Drive, East Alton, IL.
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Eagle Springs Golf Course, 2575 Redman Ave., St. Louis, MO.
Thursday, June 17
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Orlando’s Banquet Room, 4300 Hoffmeister Ave., St. Louis, MO.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Favazz’s on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, MO.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Lion’s Den, 1001 St. Louis Ave., Valley Park, MO.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at VFW Post 6996 Potosi, 510 Veterans Drive Mineral Point, MO.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive, Ballwin, MO.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Drury Inn Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road, Brentwood, MO.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West Fifth St., Washington, MO.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Woods Fort Restaurant & Banquet Center, #1 Country Club Drive, Troy, MO.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Road, St. Charles, MO.
Friday, June 17
- Noon to 6 p.m. at Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Night Drive, Farmington, MO.
- Noon to 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s UMC, 2761 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO.
- Noon to 6 p.m. at Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL
The Red Cross says the blood of all donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Results can be expected within 7-10 days, the Red Cross says.
All donors are required to wear a mask. The Red Cross says additional precautions such as such as temperature checks and social distancing are in place.
All donors will also receive a free t-shirt and $5 Amazon gift card, which will be sent via email.
To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the code CARDS.
