ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After an 11-year career, former Cardinals player David Freese announces retirement from MLB on social media Saturday.
The St. Louis native was responsible for the Redbirds' first World Series appearance since 2006. He hit the game-winning home run during Game 6 of World Series.
He played five years with the Cardinals before joining the Los Angeles Angel. During his final two seasons Freese played for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Freese posted the following message on social media:
October 12, 2019
