ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues.
To commemorate that, the Cardinals are giving back to a local university in honor of those athletes.
Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals and Harris-Stowe University broke ground on the Stars Park renovation.
The field served as the home of the Negro League team the St. Louis Stars.
The project will provide state-of-the-art baseball and softball facilities at the historically black university.
The Cardinals say there's a lot of history on the fields.
Michael hall vice president of community relations: : "2:34:36
"Just the history of baseball in St. Louis in general, and the Negro Leagues and all the incredible things that happened here as far as baseball is concerned for the Negro Leagues and this university," said vice president of community relations Michael Hall. "The baseball right here in our backyard."
The $1.2 million renovation includes more seating on the baseball and softball fields, enclosed press boxes and new scoreboards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.