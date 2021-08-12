(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals are taking advantage of a lull in their recent schedule as they look to stay in the race for a postseason spot.
St. Louis downed the Kansas City Royals in two out of three games over the weekend before trekking to Pittsburgh to take on the last-place Pirates. Though the Cardinals won't leave the Steel City entirely unscathed, their efforts in the mid-week series have provided a much-needed boost to their record.
Despite losing starter Wade LeBlanc and rookie outfielder Dylan Carlson to injuries during Thursday's matinee, the Cardinals completed their sweep up the Pirates with a 7-6 win at PNC Park.
LeBlanc threw just 30 pitches Thursday afternoon before giving way to reliever T.J. McFarland to begin the third inning. Colin Moran did some damage against the Cardinals lefty with a three-run home run in the first inning, but the more significant damage could come in the way of LeBlanc's injury status. An update from the team later in game stated LeBlanc was experiencing "left elbow pain," which is less than ideal for the 37-year-old hurler.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt described LeBlanc's elbow as "a little tight in there," and shared that he would return to St. Louis for imaging to determine the severity of the issue.
After Moran's home run put the Pirates out in front, the Cardinals leaned on the long ball to make their way back into the game. Paul DeJong took advantage of the short porch in left field for his 16th home run of the season, tying the score at 3-3 in the fourth inning. The swing continued a rejuvenation for DeJong's numbers of late. The shortstop has pushed his average back above the .200 mark and has compiled an OPS around .800 since July 1 following a difficult early portion of his season.
Rookie outfielder Lars Nootbaar gave the Cardinals a 5-3 lead later in the fourth with the first home run of his big-league career. He credited a tip from Matt Carpenter prior to his at-bat for preparing him to whack the slider from JT Brubaker—and he did just that, lofting it over the right field wall.
"I thought it had a chance for sure," Nootbaar said. "I didn't square it up completely but I knew I got it in the air and I got a good piece of it. So I was running the bases, hoping it would go. Once I saw it land, pretty good feeling."
For there, it was up to the Cardinals bullpen to hold the game where it was—a tough ask considering the team would need seven total innings from its relievers following the truncated outing from LeBlanc. Rather than deploying a long-man, Shildt attacked the Pittsburgh lineup with a parade of fresh arms. TJ McFarland, Andrew Miller and Luis Garcia all saw action before Shildt pivoted to his customary late-game trio of Genesis Cabrera, Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes to seal the victory.
Both Cabrera and Gallegos covered more than a single inning, a solution to Thursday's innings conundrum made possible thanks to Adam Wainwright's complete-game gem the night before.
"I went up to him in the fourth inning and walked down to him and said I wanted to thank you for the complete game yesterday," Shildt said. "Because that allowed us to have the options that we had today. We talk about the starters in a vacuum but we also talk about how important it is to get those starter innings so when you do have a blow-up or something doesn't go well, you have the innings to cover it. You're not getting drained. So Mr. Wainwright deserves an assist, as well."
Following that off-day for the entire bullpen Wednesday, the crew came together to pitch seven innings, allowing just three runs, two earned, en route to an important sweep for the Cardinals as they look to claw their way back into relevance in the National League standings.
"I see a bullpen that's very focused and very willing to help the entire team," Gallegos said. "Everybody has a job to do and everyone's being responsible for the job they have. So everyone goes out there and we just try to help the team win any way we can."
On Carlson, Shildt shared that the rookie outfielder first felt something in his wrist Wednesday. Cardinals monitored it and were comfortable with him playing through it until it flared up on him a bit during Thursday's game, which necessitated his removal. Carlson will undergo an MRI, but will remain with the team for the next leg of the road trip, to Kansas City this weekend.
After taking care of business in Pittsburgh, the Cardinals enter that next I-70 rivalry series against the Royals having won five of their last six against these inferior opponents. It's not necessarily as gratifying as defeating contending clubs, but right now, the Cardinals don't have the luxury of caring how their wins come—or against whom.
With their time dwindling for a massive move in standings, St. Louis is simply making the most of what the schedule gives them.
