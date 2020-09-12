ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cardinals great and Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock was laid to rest Saturday.
The 81-year-old passed away on Sunday, September 6.
Brock joined the Cardinals in 1964 and retired in 1979. His claim to fame on field was his speed with nearly 1,000 stolen bases in his career. He was inducted into the baseball hall of fame in 1985 but those who knew him remember him as an outstanding player on the field and an even better person off it.
Ahead of Saturday's services, loved ones also paid their final respects during a visitation on Friday.
A private service was held at Greater Grace Church in Ferguson on Saturday, at 11 a.m. Prior to the service, the Brock family laid a wreath at the Lou Brock Statue at Lindenwood University.
A funeral procession was held from Lindenwood University to Greater Grace Church via First Capitol Drive to Fifth Street in St. Charles. The service was live-streamed for the public.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 captured Brock's widow stepping out of a limo to wave and take pictures of fans holding signs along the procession route.
“Lou was probably one of the most influential people in my entire life both on the field and off the field," former Cardinals pitcher Al Hrabosky said. "The type of friend that would never say no.”
Those who spoke about the legendary player said Brock was an even more incredible person off of the field.
“You brought us joy, it was a pleasure and honor to be in your presence, rest in peace my friend," said Ozzie Smith, a former third baseman for the Cardinals.
Several current and former Cardinals players who were unable to attend Saturday’s celebration of life shared the impact Brock had on them, both personally and professionally.
"From the moment I met him, I was just in awe of what kind of player he was, but most importantly the kind of person that he was," said third baseman Matt Carpenter.
"Lou was the greatest," said former Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols. "We would talk hours and hours about everything, life, the Lord, the family and eventually we get around to talking about baseball."
"I just remember watching him, he had this glow about him, this light, this warmth and this welcoming aura," said Cardinals manager Mike Schildt.
Fans began gathering near the Lou Brock statue in front of Busch Stadium, paying their respects and sharing fond memories.
"He always made time for the fans, and treated you like gold, like he was," said Chris Jost.
"I've been wearing his jersey number since I played baseball since I was a kid, high school I've followed Lou Brock," said John Wilde.
After the private service, family lead a procession to Busch Stadium where they laid a wreath at the Lou Brock statue located at the corner of 8th and Clark Street.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lou Brock Foundation, located at 231 Fox Hill Road, St. Charles, MO 63301.
The team has set up a web page at cardinals.com/lou to honor Lou and allow fans to share their personal tributes and condolences to Lou’s family.
