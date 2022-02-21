(KMOV.com) -- Due to the MLB lockout, the Cardinals haven't yet begun their first spring training with new manager Oliver Marmol at the helm. On Monday, however, St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was at the team's complex in Jupiter, Florida.
Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported Monday that Goldschmidt descended upon the Roger Dean Stadium complex Monday along with a number of fellow players for the first day of what will hopefully prove to be a fruitful set of meetings between MLB owners and representatives of the MLB Players' Association.
Player contingent includes Scherzer, Castro, Lindor, Taillon, Nimmo, Goldschmidt, Suter, Merrifield, Rogers, Gray pic.twitter.com/2pUain8Fg0— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 21, 2022
Upon the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement that governs the sport, MLB instituted a lockout of the players in early December. That lockout has extended to the present, which has caused a delay for the beginning of spring training activities. Though players would have typically reported to spring camps by this point in February, that hasn't happened as a result of the lockout.
The postponement of the first two weeks of spring training games, formally announced last week by MLB, was the next casualty of the inability of the owners and players to bridge the gap on a new CBA to this point. Unless serious progress is made this week in Jupiter, the fear is that a delay to the regular-season MLB schedule could be the next domino to fall.
Throughout this process, the meetings between the two sides have primarily been characterized by brief encounters featuring little in the way of compromise, yet more than anyone ever asked for in the way of public relations bluster.
Days and sometimes weeks have gone by between face-to-face meetings by the representatives of each party, leading to questions about the league's sense of urgency in the midst of an obvious battle against the calendar. MLB is scheduled to begin its regular season at the end of March. Without an adequate amount of time for players to prepare, the realistic nature of that timeline falls into doubt.
With both sides set to meet multiple times throughout the coming days, this week may become the fulcrum on which the notion of a full 162-game MLB season rests.
In a shift from the tenor of recent meetings, Monday's conversations at the negotiating table lasted for over an hour before the two sides took a break.
Update: it’s a break. Meeting between MLB, MLBPA expected to continue.— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 21, 2022
Whether the talks are leading to anything in the way of progress toward a compromise on key issues remains to be seen. But the fact that the two sides are remaining in discussions on a frequent basis this week could be the push necessary to move baseball season closer to a reality.
