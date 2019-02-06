ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- The Redbirds will be hitting the road to the Sunshine state shortly to open up their 22nd Spring Training.
The Cardinals' pitchers and catchers will be at training in Jupiter, Florida on Feb. 12 but their first on-field workout will begin the following day.
The Cardinals full squad will perform their workouts on Feb. 18.
