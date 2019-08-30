ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals announced their Friday night game against the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to severe storms.
The team said Friday's game will be a part of the day-night double header on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Fans with Friday's tickets should use the same tickets for Sundays make-up game. Gates open at 4:35 p.m.
Sunday's original scheduled game will start at 12:05 p.m. instead of 1:15 p.m. Gates for the game will open at 10:35 a.m.
