(KMOV.com) — Ahead of their mid-week series in Pittsburgh Tuesday, the Cardinals offered some concrete details on the return of their ace to the starting rotation.
Though Jack Flaherty originally expected the timeline for his recovery from an oblique injury to land him back on the mound for a start at PNC Park this week, reports out of Pittsburgh Tuesday afternoon indicate that Flaherty's return will instead come Friday against the Royals.
Because that series is on the road in Kansas City, Flaherty will have the luxury of focusing only on his pitching in his first game back—with the DH in play in an American League ballpark, he won't need to bat for himself.
The 25-year-old starter had been enjoying a successful season before an oblique injury on May 31 took him out of action for more than two months. For the season, Flaherty boasts an 8-1 record and a 2.90 ERA in 11 starts. Flaherty will slide into the rotation spot of left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim, who was placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation earlier this week.
O'Neill a late scratch
Tyler O'Neill was initially listed as the Cardinals' starting left fielder for Tuesday night against the Pirates, but was later scratched from the lineup. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, O'Neill's absence comes as he is experiencing symptoms following his second COVID-19 vaccination shot.
Dylan Carlson will shift to left field, with Tommy Edman playing right field and Edmundo Sosa entering the lineup as the second baseman.
Tyler O’Neill was scratched from today’s lineup as he is experiencing side effects from his second COVID-19 vaccination shot, Mike Shildt says.Carlson will take over in left, Edman to right, Sosa in at 2B. https://t.co/ECMRtYtZkW— Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) August 10, 2021
