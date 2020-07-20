ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — With Opening Day fast approaching, the Cardinals have officially set their starting rotation for the beginning of the season.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt announced Monday night that Dakota Hudson, Miles Mikolas and Carlos Martinez would join previously-named starters Jack Flaherty and Adam Wainwright in the team's starting five when the season opens on Friday.
The most noteworthy inclusion on the list is the last name included, the only one for whom his role was in any sort of doubt. Carlos Martinez hasn't pitched as a starter for the Cardinals since the middle of the 2018 campaign, but he's long expressed his desire to work back into such a role—a role he capably filled in three consecutive full seasons from 2015 to 2017.
Monday's announcement comes as a result of the significant determination and effort put forth by Martinez throughout this spring and summer, all with the goal of reclaiming a spot that was rightfully his in years past.
“He's communicated, understandably, having been a starter in the past—and a highly effective starter in this league with multiple All-Star appearances—that he was wanting to start,” Shildt said of Martinez. “And he’s done a good job being a good teammate to go in the bullpen and do a nice job for us. But he set up to start and he was given clarity on what those expectations were. He really did a nice job of doing that in the first spring training. Tremendous focus regardless, he had almost as good of focus as anyone in camp, irrespective of whether you thought it was a drill that was a little more mundane... His sides had a focus to every pitch he threw. And then the results bore to witness in spring training. His recovery of what he did was really good. He was able to recover, he was able to build up. He’s been intentional about what his work looked like in the weight room, what it looked like in the training room to be able to recover better, to take care of the load that we would expect a starter to have. There was continued conversation with him in the break between two camps. He sent the videos (of himself pitching to team leaders). I know he told you guys, he worked up to seven innings of simulated game away from here. He came in with that same focus, same attention to detail.
“So at that point, you know, the guy earned a spot. You appreciate the fact that he did it and he earned the reward to get back in the rotation.”
Though it was inevitable that at least one quality candidate would be shut out from the group of five given St. Louis' starting pitching depth displayed throughout Summer Camp this month, it's a testament to the overall strength of the candidates that Kwang Hyun Kim will leave Summer Camp on the outside looking in. Shildt noted that Kim, like Martinez, did everything he possibly could to earn a starting job, but there just weren't enough spots to go around—particularly as Miles Mikolas has recovered to the team's satisfaction from his spring training arm troubles—and the club opted for the incumbents over the newcomer for the rotation.
As a consolation, however, Shildt noted that Kim's role with St. Louis will remain a valuable one, as the lefty will be tabbed for the back-end of games, as the likely primary closing pitcher for the Cardinals in 2020.
Austin Gomber and Daniel Ponce de Leon are two other pitchers who had been competing for roles in the starting rotation, albeit against increasingly long odds as the spring and summer progressed to see the incumbents for the spots maintain their health and productivity. Shildt said both pitchers have been told they have earned spots in the club's bullpen to open the season.
